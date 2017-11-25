 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Winston Peters condemns 'cowardly' terrorist attack on Egypt mosque that left over 230 dead

share

Source:

NZN

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has joined others in condemning the terrorist attack that killed more than 230 people at a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai.

Egypt's President is vowing a brutal response to today's massacre.
Source: BBC

Militants detonated a bomb and gunned down worshippers during Friday prayers (local time), in the deadliest attack in the country's modern history.

There is no indication of any New Zealand casualties, Mr Peters says.

"New Zealand strongly condemns this cowardly attack on innocent people at prayer and conveys its condolences to the government of Egypt and the families and loved ones of those affected," Mr Peters says.

New Zealand's travel advisory to the area warns of an extreme risk due to the threat of terrorism, kidnapping and the presence of armed groups.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earlier condemned the attack as "appalling and barbaric".

The Australian Embassy in Cairo had been advised by Egyptian authorities that no Australians are known to have been affected by the attack.

Related

Abdallah Abdel Nasser, 14, receives medical treatment at Suez Canal University hospital in Ismailia, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, after he was in injured during an attack on a mosque. Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, setting off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing more than 200 people in the deadliest ever attack by Islamic extremists in Egypt. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Islamic extremists massacre at least 235 people at mosque in Egypt

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

00:54
3
The White Ribbon Charity distanced itself from the march claiming Mr Tamaki holds homophobic views.

Watch: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki takes to the streets on motorbike to lead anti-domestic violence march in Auckland

02:31
4
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

00:50
5
Queensland paramedic Graeme Cooper fulfilled a patient’s final wish on Thursday.

Watch: Australian paramedic holds back emotion on 'overwhelming' moment with dying patient

00:30
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

England have beaten Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart in Auckland.

00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 