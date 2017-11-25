Winston Peters condemns 'cowardly' terrorist attack on Egypt mosque that left over 230 dead

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has joined others in condemning the terrorist attack that killed more than 230 people at a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai.

Militants detonated a bomb and gunned down worshippers during Friday prayers (local time), in the deadliest attack in the country's modern history.

There is no indication of any New Zealand casualties, Mr Peters says.

"New Zealand strongly condemns this cowardly attack on innocent people at prayer and conveys its condolences to the government of Egypt and the families and loved ones of those affected," Mr Peters says.

New Zealand's travel advisory to the area warns of an extreme risk due to the threat of terrorism, kidnapping and the presence of armed groups.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earlier condemned the attack as "appalling and barbaric".