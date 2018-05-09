Winston Peters, about to become Acting PM, sues government department

 

The man about to become New Zealand's fill-in prime minister is suing one of his own Government's departments and opposition politicians.

Mr Peters has tried to explain the benefits of nearly $700m budget spending in aid, and 50 new diplomats funded in Budget 2018.

Source: 1 NEWS

Winston Peters, the deputy prime minister and leader of the populist  New Zealand First, is set to become acting PM when Jacinda Ardern takes maternity leave.

She's due to give birth to her first child this week and will take six weeks off.

Today, Mr Peters lodged papers at the High Court claiming a reported $450,000 for alleged breach of privacy over the leaking of his pension details to media last year.

A month out from last year's general election, it was revealed the 73-year-old political veteran's pension had been overpaid, but had been paid back immediately after being notified.

The case is being brought against the Ministry of Social Development, two former government cabinet ministers - National's Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley - and two top civil servants, according to NZME.

It's understood all the parties being sued could apply to have their legal fees paid for by the Government's Cabinet, which Mr Peters will be leading in Ms Ardern's absence.

Mr Peters' earlier legal action over the matter involved journalists and other figures from the National Party as he tried to find the source of the leaks.

His office confirmed the papers had been lodged today, but declined to comment further.

