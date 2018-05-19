 

Windsor Castle sees final preparations for Royal wedding

Final preparations were being made inside the walls of Windsor Castle hours ahead of Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

Royal fans pose for a photograph with a cardboard cut out of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they enjoy the sun on The Long Walk in Windsor, England, Friday, May 18, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on Saturday May 19.

Royal fans pose for a photograph with a cardboard cut out of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they enjoy the sun on The Long Walk in Windsor, England.

Florists were busy adding finishing touches to the floral decorations at St. George's Chapel.

A team of five workers was adding boughs of green foliage and white flowers to a voluminous display surrounding the South Door of the chapel. The entrance will be used by guests arriving ahead of the noon ceremony.

The wide open courtyard outside the chapel, known as the Lower Ward, was a hive of activity. Amid the bustle of castle workers, soldiers were carrying kit bags through the Henry VIII Gate into the castle grounds.

Some children of residents of the castle were playing on the clipped lawns, which were bathed in the evening sunshine, as their parents smiled.

rince Harry thrilled crowds outside Windsor Castle on Friday (18 MAY 2018) by going on a walkabout on the eve of his wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

