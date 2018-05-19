Windsor Castle sees final preparations for Royal wedding

Final preparations were being made inside the walls of Windsor Castle hours ahead of Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

Royal fans pose for a photograph with a cardboard cut out of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they enjoy the sun on The Long Walk in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

Florists were busy adding finishing touches to the floral decorations at St. George's Chapel.

A team of five workers was adding boughs of green foliage and white flowers to a voluminous display surrounding the South Door of the chapel. The entrance will be used by guests arriving ahead of the noon ceremony.

The wide open courtyard outside the chapel, known as the Lower Ward, was a hive of activity. Amid the bustle of castle workers, soldiers were carrying kit bags through the Henry VIII Gate into the castle grounds.