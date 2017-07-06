 

Wimbledon fans accuse BBC of 'shameful' food waste for decorating set with huge bowl of strawberries

BBC

Tennis fans took to Twitter, urging the network not to waste the expensive fruit.

00:21
1
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

01:22
2
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

3

'Most prolific volcanic activity anywhere in the world' - likelihood of eruptions in North Island predicted in new research

00:43
4
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Watch: The moment ecstatic Avi emerges as Survivor NZ winner and takes away $100,000

01:48
5
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade

The victory parade will begin at 12:30pm at Auckland's Aotea Centre.

03:54
Unfiltered is the brain child of Jake Millar who’s doing business with high-fliers all around the world.

Greymouth 21-year-old entrepreneur explains how he got Sir Richard Branson to do business with him

Jake Millar says the simple first step is to have the courage to ask.

05:06
Izzy Taylor was identified as obese in a pre-school health check but unlike many parents, her Mum welcomed the intervention.

NZ's obesity problem: 2000 obese four-year-olds diagnosed in six-month fat check screening program

Izzy Taylor was identified as obese in a pre-school health check, and help was on hand.

00:21
00:43
