William and Kate, Sir David Attenborough celebrate launch of ‘Boaty McBoatface’

Associated Press
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined "Our Planet" presenter Sir David Attenborough in Birkenhead, Merseyside for the official naming ceremony of the UK's new polar research ship, named after the veteran broadcaster and natural historian.

Ahead of the ceremony, Prince William and Catherine toured the RRS Sir David Attenborough, and learned about the autosub long range underwater vehicle which will launch from it.

The autosub takes the name first suggested for the ship itself through a 2016 online public poll - Boaty McBoatface.

Speaking after the naming ceremony, Attenborough said he believes the world's nations can unite and find a solution to global warming.

"If they can get together I cannot believe that it would be impossible to solve. I believe we could."

The RRS Sir David Attenborough is the UK’s new polar research ship, named after the famous environmental TV star. Source: Associated Press
