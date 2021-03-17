TODAY |

William and Harry to walk separately and Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Princes William and Harry will not walk together when they join senior royals in their grandfather’s funeral procession.

Princes Philip and Harry. Source: 1 NEWS

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, whose strained relationship in recent years has been well publicised, will be separated by cousin Peter Philips when they walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin early Sunday morning.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman refused to be drawn on why the brothers will not be walking as a pair, like Prince Charles and Princess Anne and the Princes Andrew and Edward.

"This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama," a palace spokesman said.

"The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes," he added.

"If you look at the procession, it has four children, representative of grandchildren, and then some other members of the family."

He also revealed the Queen will sit alone during the ceremony, due to coronavirus regulations.

The details of Prince Philip's funeral have been released ahead of the service on Saturday afternoon, London time (2am Sunday, New Zealand time).

