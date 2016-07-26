William and Harry to attend private graveside service for Princess Diana's 56th birthday

Prince William, his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry will attend a private service at the late Princess Diana's grave on what would have been her 56th birthday.

In a brief statement, Kensington Palace said the July 1 service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by Diana's family.

The service comes several weeks before the 20th anniversary of her in August 1997 death in a Paris car crash.

Princess Diana with baby Prince William Source: US ABC

Diana is buried on the grounds of Althorp estate, her family's ancestral home in the countryside near Northampton in central England.