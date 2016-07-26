 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


William and Harry to attend private graveside service for Princess Diana's 56th birthday

share

Source:

Associated Press

Prince William, his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry will attend a private service at the late Princess Diana's grave on what would have been her 56th birthday.

The 31-year-old was 12 when Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
Source: 1 NEWS

In a brief statement, Kensington Palace said the July 1 service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by Diana's family.

The service comes several weeks before the 20th anniversary of her in August 1997 death in a Paris car crash.

Princess Diana with baby Prince William

Source: US ABC

Diana is buried on the grounds of Althorp estate, her family's ancestral home in the countryside near Northampton in central England.

William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 years old when their mother died, are marking the anniversary by commissioning a statue of Diana that will stand in the public gardens of Kensington Palace in London.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:35
1
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:58
2
Steve Hansen believes Laumape will bring huge impact off the bench when injected into the match in Wellington on Saturday.

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:12
4
He was reported overdue from a climbing trip just before 4pm yesterday.

Missing climber found dead on Mt Taranaki

03:01
5
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'There are two sides to this' - Kiwis divided on expensive Wellington carpark caravan stay for Lions fans

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'There are two sides to this' - Kiwis divided on expensive Wellington carpark caravan stay for Lions fans

The council is charging $130 a night.


04:19
Ross Bell says a new approach to drugs in New Zealand is desperately needed.

'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

The current laws haven't changed in 40 years.


06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ