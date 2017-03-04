Wildlife doco role sees Sam Neill nominated for 2017 Emmy award

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has been nominated amongst a strong list of contenders at this year's Emmy Awards.

Sam Neill attends a gala screening of "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" Source: Getty

The nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmys were announced today, and are to be presented in September, by late night show host Stephen Colbert.

Neill was nominated for his narration of the documentary series Wild New Zealand.

Saturday Night Live powered by madcap skits skewering the Trump administration, earned 22 Emmy Award nominations, including bids for Alec Baldwin's florid portrayal of the president and Melissa McCarthy's manic, gender-busting take on press secretary Sean Spicer.

The long-running NBC variety show tied with HBO's sci-fi drama Westworld, which also earned 22 bids, to jointly top the field for the awards.

Netflix big-shouldered the best drama category with three contenders, The Crown, House of Cards and Stranger Things, a best-ever total for streaming as its platforms grow in strength and compete with broadcast and cable.

Feud: Bette and Joan, about the epic clash of Hollywood divas Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, reaped 18 nominations, including for stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

Other big-screen stars making a splash on the small screen Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, nominated for Big Little Lies, which is competing with Feud for best limited series.

Veep, the most-nominated comedy with 17 bids, has a chance for its third consecutive top comedy trophy. Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has the chance to build on her record of most wins for a lead comedy actress: She has five for Veep and one for New Adventures of Old Christine.

The drama field opened up with the absence of HBO's dominant Game of Thrones, which aired outside the eligibility window for Emmy consideration this year. It won 12 Emmys last year, including its second consecutive best drama award.

List of Key Category Nominees:

Drama Series: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us, Westworld

Comedy Series: Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Veep

Limited Series: Big Little Lies, Fargo, Feud: Bette and Joan, Genius, The Night Of

Actress in a Drama: Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Actor in a Drama: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Anthony Hopkins (Westworld), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Actress in a Comedy: Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Actor in a Comedy: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Zack Galifinakis (Baskets), Donald Glover (Atlanta), William H. Macy (Shameless), Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Actress in a Limited Series: Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Felicity Huffman (American Crime), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan), Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan), Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Actor in a Limited Series: Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective), Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies), Ewan McGregor (Fargo), Geoffrey Rush (Genius), John Turturro (The Night Of)

Television Movie: Black Mirror: San Junipero, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Sherlock: The Lying Detective, The Wizard of Lies

Variety Sketch Series: Billy on the Street, Documentary Now, Drunk History, Portlandia, Saturday Night Live, Tracey Ullman's Show

Supporting Actress in a Drama: Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Drama: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), John Lithgow (The Crown), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Judith Light (Transparent), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Louie Anderson (Baskets), Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Tony Hale (Veep), Matt Walsh (Veep)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan), Regina King (American Crime), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies), Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Bill Camp (The Night Of), Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan), Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), David Thewlis (Fargo), Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan), Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)

Variety Talk Program: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Real Time with Bill Maher

Reality Competition Program: The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, The Voice

Structured Reality Program: Antiques Roadshow, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fixer Upper, Lip Sync Battle, Shark Tank, Who Do You Think You Are

Unstructured Reality Program: Born This Way, Deadliest Catch, Gaycation with Ellen Page, Intervention, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, United Shades of America: With W. Kamau Bell