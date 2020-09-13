Wildfires raging in Brazil putting endangered species at risk

Fast-moving fires in Brazil's Pantanal region are consuming thousands of acres of ecologically sensitive lands and threatening endangered species in the area.

Animal rescue units and volunteers are racing to find and remove endangered species from the path of the flames, caging jaguars and other animals for evacuation to safe zones.

"Sometimes we are a bit frustrated, but we try to have hope and to rescue the few animals we can," said 26 year-old vet Karen Ribeiro, at one of the shelters created for injured animals.

Local volunteers are doing what they can to contain the blazes, since firefighters from the state and federal governments are badly understaffed and overwhelmed by the extent of this year's burning season.

Scientists say it is one of the worst on record, affecting 10 per cent of the region.

The fires are raging across almost more than 20,000 square kilometres of the world's largest wetlands, threatening the sensitive ecosystem that is one of the most biologically diverse on the planet.

Firefighters are overwhelmed by dry conditions and fierce winds that are feeding the fires, and by a lack of resources to bring to the field.

Many of the fires are set by ranchers and farmers to clear land for planting, but conditions caused many of the blazes to rage out of control, wreaking havoc in the environment.