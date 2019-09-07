Wildfires destroy homes in Queensland and NSW

TODAY |

Three days of wildfires in northeastern Australia have forced the evacuation of hundreds of people and destroyed a number of homes, authorities said today.

At least 17 properties were engulfed by wildfires across the state of Queensland as more than 50 fires continued to burn.

Residents were evacuated from four locations from Gold Coast to the Granite Belt.  

About 300 residents took shelter in evacuation centres in Stanthorpe and Warwick last night.

According to authorities, it could take a week to get the Gold Coast fires under control, with strong winds and low humidity expected to continue over the coming days.

Officials urged people in the danger zone to evacuate and warned residents of health risks from dust and smoke.

