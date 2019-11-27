TODAY |

Wildfire in California forces thousands out of their homes as it continues to grow

Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
North America

A wildfire burning today on Southern California mountains north of Santa Barbara forced as many as 6300 people from their homes, but an approaching storm offered hope that the flames would be doused, authorities said.

The fire was a threat to an estimated 2400 structures, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason told KEYT-TV.

The National Weather Service said rain was expected to reach the area by midnight.

The fire started yesterday in Los Padres National Forest as winds gusted up to 48km/h.

By today, it was estimated at more than 16 square kilometres with no containment. No homes had been lost and there were no injuries, Eliason tweeted.

A helicopter drops water on the fire burning above Santa Barbara. Source: Associated Press

The fire was mainly burning through dry, brushy canyons and ridges of the Santa Ynez Mountains but evacuations were ordered in populated foothill areas.

A 1990 wildfire in the same area destroyed more than 400 homes.

Firefighters were told during a morning briefing that the area had not received any rain in 180 days and vegetation was ready to burn, as was demonstrated by the fire’s exponential growth in its early hours.

The firefighters were cautioned that roads into the rugged area may be too narrow for their engines, and that many residents had not left.

The arrival of an expected low pressure system and its accompanying rain also posed hazards ranging from shifting winds to debris flows from steep mountainsides, the firefighters were told.

As much as 2.5 centimetres of rain was expected in the area, and crews were warned to not drive across flowing water.

The dangers of the cycle of fire and flood is a raw memory in the region.

In January 2018, a downpour on recently burned slopes just east of Santa Barbara unleashed massive debris flows that devastated the community of Montecito, destroying homes and killing 23 people.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Residents of Santa Barbara have been told to leave. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Natural Disasters
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:44
Blankets and wraps over prams could cause over-heating for babies, Plunket warns
2
Body of US Navy veteran went unnoticed in apartment for years
3
Warriors 'trying to address the problem', says Kiwi league icon
4
Auckland kebab shop owner told off for giving free kebabs to homeless by local business association
5
Animal rights group behind supermarket protests aims to eliminate slaughterhouses in NZ by 2025
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:49

Fury as thousands stung by fake parking ticket fines in Australia
02:55

'No sign of a slowdown' - UN report highlights record amount of greenhouse gases in atmosphere

Malaysia court frees Aussie grandmother facing death penalty in drugs case

France pledges hundreds of millions of dollars to stop deadly domestic violence