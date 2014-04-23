 

Wild weather in Antarctica delays annual journey

Antarctica is facing a series of storms that have caused the longest delay for the start of the season in decades.

Antarctica New Zealand staff were due to fly south on 1 October to set up Scott Base for the science season ahead, but wild winds and snow have closed the McMurdo Sound airfields.

Antarctica New Zealand general manager of operations Simon Trotter said the team was working hard to minimise impact on work planned for the season.

"There are only 22 weeks in the season, so a two-week delay, especially at the beginning, is significant.

"Although weather delays are beyond our control, we deal with them every year. All we can do is re-schedule and wait for the window of opportunity."

"The storms have also affected our US neighbours who are due to fly south to McMurdo Station," Mr Trotter said.

"Unlike us, they can't send their employees home to wait it out - so many of them are getting to know Christchurch very well."

Meanwhile, the US participants in Christchurch are getting required training they would otherwise get in Antarctica to maximize their productivity once they reach McMurdo.

A US Air Force C17 Globemaster is patiently waiting on the tarmac at Christchurch Airport for the Antarctic storms to subside. As soon as the weather clears, the plane, along with an Airbus, will fly participants to the ice.

Weather permitting, flights will start tomorrow. The plan is to start clearing the backlog with seven flights over the next week if weather clears.

The icy Antarctic sea.
Michael Buble is retiring from the music scene after one final album.

His announcement follows his son's diagnosis with liver cancer that has left him believing that he no longer 'has the stomach' to maintain a public life. He has also announced that he will no longer be using social media.

In an emotional interview with the Daily Mail, Buble said that he will no longer give interviews or release music (apart from his final album) and will concentrate on his family.

His son Noah’s cancer is now in remission, but Buble nonetheless feels as if he is done with the anxiety and pressure of being famous.

Speaking about the tragedy of his son’s diagnosis, he said: “My whole being has changed. My perception of life. I don’t know if I can get through this conversation without crying and I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public.”

“I never fell out of love for music, I just need to put it aside.”

The Canadian-Italian singer also spoke about his last album and the reason behind it.

"There are three reasons I wanted to do this album," he said.

"One, because I felt a debt of gratitude, deeper than I can explain, to the millions of people all over the world who prayed for us and showed us compassion. That gave me faith in humanity.

"Two, because I love music and feel I can continue the legacy of my idols. And three, because if the world was ending – not just my own personal hell but watching the political turmoil in America and watching Europe break up – there’s never a better time for music."

Then suddenly he stopped in the interview.

"This is my last interview," he said.

"I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top."

His last record Love, will be released on November 16.

Rescuers conducting 'hasty' searches in Florida after one body recovered in wake of Hurricane Michael

Rescuers intensified efforts Saturday to find survivors who might be trapped amid the ruins of a small Florida Panhandle community nearly obliterated by Hurricane Michael, where one body has already been recovered.

Crews with dogs went door-to-door in Mexico Beach and pushed aside debris to get inside badly damage structures in a second wave of searches after what they said was an initial, "hasty" search of the area.

Authorities say there is little doubt the death toll will rise from the storm, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds (249 kph) and heavy storm surge. The tally of lives lost across the South stood at 14, including the victim found in the rubble of Mexico Beach, where about 1,000 people live.

"Everything is time consuming," said Capt. Ignatius Carroll, of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue task force. "You don't want to put a rush on a thorough rescue."

More roads were passable along the storm-ravaged coast as crews cleared downed trees and power lines, but traffic lights remained out and lines at the few gas stations that were open were five to six cars deep.

Search and rescue teams combed through dozens of destroyed buildings, some knocked by the massive sea swells clean off their foundations, others gone altogether.

Schools will stay closed indefinitely, a hospital halted operations and sent 200 patients to hospitals elsewhere in Florida and in Alabama, and some residents were packing up and getting as far away as they could.

Jeff and Katrina Pearsey, with a ruined rental home in the Panama City area and no indication of when they could again earn a living, said they were heading to Bangor, Maine, where Katrina once worked as a nurse. Several trees came down on their property, including one that smashed through the roof.

"We're getting our stuff and we're going," said Jeff Pearsey, 48. "We're probably done with Panama City."

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban, the leader of a search-and-rescue unit combing through the wreckage of Mexico Beach, said searchers were trying to determine if the person found dead in the community had been alone or was part of a family.

Michael was one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever make landfall in the U.S. While most residents fled ahead of the storm's arrival, others stayed to face the hurricane. Some barely escaped with their lives as homes were pushed off their foundations and whole neighborhoods became submerged.

Panama City has suffered heavy damage from the tropical storm.

Hector Morales, a 57-year-old restaurant cook, never even thought of evacuating. His mobile home wasn't on the beach but when it suddenly began floating during the hurricane, he jumped out and swam to a fishing boat and clambered aboard.

"I lost everything," Morales said. "But I made it."

How many others were not so fortunate was still not clear. By one count, state officials said, 285 people in Mexico Beach defied mandatory evacuation orders and stayed behind. It's unclear how many people stayed behind in nearby communities.

One who did, Albert Blackwell, was preparing on Saturday to cover holes in the roof of his apartment and take a chain saw to trees that fell and broke his windows just outside Panama City.

"I'm the idiot that rode it out here in this place," said Blackwell, 65, sweat dripping from his face. He figured rebuilding will take months, but he doesn't plan to leave.

"The immediate day after (landfall), I stopped looters from coming in here," he said. "We're staying to protect our place."

Emergency officials said they've received thousands of calls asking about missing people, but with cellphone service out across a wide area, they found it impossible to know who among those unaccounted for were safe but just unable to dial out to friends or family.

Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long said he expected the death toll to rise.

"We still haven't gotten into the hardest-hit areas," he said, adding with frustration: "Very few people live to tell what it's like to experience storm surge, and unfortunately in this country we seem to not learn the lesson."

Authorities have set up distribution centers to dole out food and water to victims, who just were coming to grips with the brutal realities of their situation. They've also set up a triage tent to treat residents stepping on nails and cutting themselves on debris.

The Pearseys were in Orlando, on vacation when they heard about the storm and were unable to return before Friday. Rain got into the modest home, just north of Lynn Haven in the Panama City area, and it had started to smell of mold.

Katrina Pearsey, 46, said she wasn't willing to wait to see if the government would help them out.

"FEMA don't get in no hurry to get anything done. We'll starve to death by then," she said.

President Donald Trump announced plans to visit Florida and hard-hit Georgia early next week but didn't say what day he would arrive.

"We are with you!" he tweeted.

On the Panhandle, Tyndall Air Force Base "took a beating," so much so that Col. Brian Laidlaw told the 3,600 men and women stationed on the base not to come back. Many of the 600 families who live there had followed orders to pack what they could in a single suitcase as they were evacuated before the storm.

The hurricane's eyewall passed directly overhead, severely damaging nearly every building and leaving many a complete loss. The elementary school, the flight line, the marina and the runways were devastated.

"I will not recall you and your families until we can guarantee your safety. At this time I can't tell you how long that will take, but I'm on it," Laidlaw wrote.

Meanwhile, Carroll said, authorities were setting up a triage tent to treat Mexico Beach residents stepping on nails and cutting themselves on debris.

"Now we're getting residents who are still here who are suffering injuries," Carroll said. "These minor cuts and bruises can turn into something more serious" if left untreated.

Search and rescue teams combed through dozens of destroyed buildings in Mexico Beach.
Watch: Polish police use tear gas, water cannon on protesting extremists to protect equality parade

Polish police used tear gas and a water cannon against right-wing extremists who were trying to block the first-ever equality parade in the city of Lublin in eastern Poland.

More than 1,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights activists with rainbow-colored flags and banners gathered on Saturday in downtown Lublin for the parade, while around 300 right-wing opponents stood in the march's way.

Police used tear gas, concussion grenades and high-pressured water to disperse them, while the protesters pelted the police with stones.

The colourful parade then went ahead undisturbed.

The gatherings were taking place after Lublin's Court of Appeals on Friday overruled a ban by the city's mayor who had cited security concerns as his reason for banning them.

More than 1,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights activists gathered in Lublin for the march.
Remains of 11 babies found inside cardboard boxes of former US funeral home

The bodies of 11 babies have been found inside cardboard boxes, hidden in a false drop-down ceiling of a former funeral home in the US.

According to 9NEWS, Detroit Police detective lieutenant Brian Bowser told reporters the grim discovery was made yesterday at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit by authorities after LARA (Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs) received an anonymous tip-off letter.

"They responded here, they were met by the current owner, who admitted them entry, they went to the location described in the letter and located a couple boxes, one box and one small casket.

"They took the boxes and the casket down and discovered 11 remains of infants (and) still-borns and obviously we're here doing a follow up investigation."

It is understood the funeral home had been closed six months ago and is in the process of being converted into a community centre.

According to police they do have some of the infants' names and are attempting to locate family members.

LARA shut down Cantrell Funeral Home in April for multiple violations including the improper storage of embalmed bodies, two of which were in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Caskets, ashes urns, plaques, coffin art.
Source: istock.com
