Wild brawl erupts outside Sydney KFC over parking spot

Source:  1 NEWS

An argument over a parking spot outside a Sydney KFC turned ugly Sunday, with a driver hitting someone with their car and then kicking and spitting at police. 

Two arrests were made and a person was hospitalised after the ugly fracas in Liverpool, Sydney. Source: Christian Ranapia/ Joaquin Candray Portillo

Police told 9 NEWS groups travelling in a Ford Explorer and Audi A4 got angry over a disputed parking spot. 

Video footage shows plenty of argy-bargy and yelling, before the Audi driver hits two people and the Ford after her vehicle was hit by someone in the other group. 

The Audi driver, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested after a struggle, where she allegedly spat at and kicked police.

The 30-year-old woman who allegedly hit her car was also arrested.

A man hit by the Audi was treated for minor injuries in hospital. 

