Wild brawl erupts outside Sydney KFC over parking spot

An argument over a parking spot outside a Sydney KFC turned ugly Sunday, with a driver hitting someone with their car and then kicking and spitting at police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police told 9 NEWS groups travelling in a Ford Explorer and Audi A4 got angry over a disputed parking spot.

Video footage shows plenty of argy-bargy and yelling, before the Audi driver hits two people and the Ford after her vehicle was hit by someone in the other group.

The Audi driver, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested after a struggle, where she allegedly spat at and kicked police.

The 30-year-old woman who allegedly hit her car was also arrested.