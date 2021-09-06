Wild brawl erupts outside Sydney KFC over parking spot

An argument over a parking spot outside a Sydney KFC turned ugly Sunday, with a driver hitting someone with their car and then kicking and spitting at police.
Police told 9 NEWS groups travelling in a Ford Explorer and Audi A4 got angry over a disputed parking spot.
Video footage shows plenty of argy-bargy and yelling, before the Audi driver hits two people and the Ford after her vehicle was hit by someone in the other group.
The Audi driver, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested after a struggle, where she allegedly spat at and kicked police.
The 30-year-old woman who allegedly hit her car was also arrested.
A man hit by the Audi was treated for minor injuries in hospital.