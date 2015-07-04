 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Wikileaks founder Julian Assange awaits UK arrest warrant decision

share

Source:

AAP

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn tomorrow if he has succeeded in having a warrant for his arrest in the UK dropped.

Julian Assange

Source: Associated Press

If his bid is successful he could eventually leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he's been holed up for more than five years because of fears he'll be extradited to the US.

Assange, 46, fled to the embassy in the British capital in 2012 after skipping bail to avoid being sent to Sweden to face an allegation of rape, which he denied.

He had feared Sweden would hand him over to the US to face prosecution over WikiLeaks' publication of classified military and diplomatic documents, one of the largest information leaks in American history.

In May last year, Swedish prosecutors dropped their investigation into the allegation and withdrew their European Arrest Warrant.

But British police have insisted Assange would still be arrested for breaching bail conditions should he leave the embassy.

Assange's lawyers went to court last month to argue that the British warrant serves no purpose because he is no longer wanted for questioning in Sweden over alleged sex offences.

Assange's lawyers also said in court papers that five years in conditions "akin to imprisonment, without access to adequate medical care or sunlight" had left his mental and physical health "in serious peril".

Judge Emma Arbuthnot said she would make her ruling on the arrest warrant on February 6.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Katie Bradford was unaware of the truck, which came within a metre or so of her while she was speaking to Breakfast.

'Watch out behind you!' 1 NEWS reporter has close encounter with Mr Whippy truck at Waitangi

03:31
2
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

00:29
3
The Prime Minister is helping to feed the masses at this year's celebrations.

'Who likes burnt bacon?' Jacinda Ardern gets stuck in at Waitangi Day breakfast BBQ

00:20
4
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

00:27
5
The Prime Minister is at the historic Treaty Grounds today, where she hosted a breakfast after attending a dawn service.

Jacinda Ardern says Waitangi Day celebrations have 'exceeded expectations'

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Watch the match live and for free on TVNZ's Duke.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 