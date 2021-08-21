TODAY |

Wiggles record message for Melbourne Down syndrome Covid patient

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wiggles answered a plea from a Melbourne intensive care nurse to help a patient living with Down syndrome who is also battling Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Melbourne’s Sarah Kelly wouldn’t let nurses attach oxygen tubes until she saw a message from her favourite group.

Sarah Kelly, 22, was admitted to Royal Melbourne Hospital last month, but refused to use oxygen tubes which would help her breathe.

So, nurse Steven Moylan decided to try track down the Wiggles to see if they could help. 

"She had it on her iPad, she just wouldn't look away from The Wiggles and I thought to myself 'what if I could get The Wiggles to wear the nasal prongs? Would she copy them and do what they do?'" he told 9News.

The group was more than happy to help, and thanks to them and the doctors and nurses at the hospital, including Mr Moylan, she is nearly ready to be released. 

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Group caught jet boating near Wānaka, one drove four hours
2
Live updates: Alert levels announcement at 4pm tomorrow
3
More young families asking for help this lockdown
4
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Auckland driveway
5
One person wins $11.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Car thief drives off with Covid-19 test in Whangārei

Countdown staffer spat on by customer in Christchurch

Auckland homeless assured accommodation available during lockdown

Mother, two children die in fiery Melbourne crash