Wife stands by Melbourne man accused of 'disgusting' public sex acts

A man who committed disgusting sexual acts against women in public places over several years claims he knows he needs to change.



Source: istock.com

Muhammad Khan admitted indecent and sexual assault charges over attacks on multiple women, after police matched his DNA to cases dating back to 2015.



Court documents reveal he targeted his first victim in February 2015 when she and her sister attended the St Kilda Festival.



The woman felt something warm and wet on on her back and turned around to find Khan doing up his pants.



She immediately went to find security and gave her clothing to police for forensic testing.



In February 2017 he targeted another woman in the same way, as she rode a busy tram through central Melbourne.



Another woman fell victim to Khan's sexual offending at Brunswick Festival in March 2018.



DNA samples taken from the woman's clothing was found to match the previous instances.



In October 2019 another woman was at The Carlton Club in Melbourne's CBD when she was groped three times by someone, who she later identified on CCTV, as Khan.



Khan was detained by security and police were called.



He told police he tapped the woman on the waist, telling officers "the problem is getting the attention in the first place".



He said he was surprised DNA evidence from the three earlier incidents matched him.



Khan's lawyer Amelia Beech said he had the ongoing support of his wife.



"He takes these charges extremely seriously, they've had an enormous impact on him," she said



Khan had been employed as an intelligence analyst with a Victorian Tafe, but lost that job after being charged because he was unable to pass the working with children check.



Ms Beech has asked that Khan avoid conviction for his offending and not be registered as a sex offender - a decision at the discretion of magistrate Tara Hartnett.



But prosecutors say the seriousness of Khan's crimes justify a conviction and registration.



"It was a disgusting situation to have happened to (the women)," the prosecutor said.

