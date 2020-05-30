Wife of police officer charged with murder over George Floyd's death files for divorce

The wife of the Minneapolis police officer charged with murder over the death of George Floyd has filed for divorce, according to her lawyers.

Kellie Chauvin, the wife of Derek Chauvin, said she was devastated by George Floyd’s death, in a statement Sekula Law Office statement.

“Her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin," the statement said.

"While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time."

The statement comes after it was revealed that Chauvin and Floyd both worked as security guards at the same Latin nightclub as recently as last year, but its former owner says she’s not sure if they knew each other.

What she is certain of is how aggressive Chauvin became when the club hosted events that drew a mainly black clientele, responding to fights by taking out his mace and spraying the crowd, a tactic she told him was unjustified “overkill.”

“He would mace everyone instead of apprehending the people who were fighting," said Maya Santamaria, former owner of El Nuevo Rodeo club in Minneapolis. “He would call backup. The next thing you would know, there would five or six squad cars.”

Chauvin became the focus of outrage and four days of street protests across the nation this week after he was seen on cellphone video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than eight minutes during his arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill.

Floyd died in custody and Chauvin was fired Wednesday and arrested today on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers who took part in the arrest were also fired, and they remain under investigation.

While Chauvin's off-duty job at the El Nuevo Rodeo club stretched over 17 years until a few months ago, Floyd only started working there recently as a bouncer and only worked about a dozen events put on by “African American promoters.”

Santamaria, who sold the venue within the past two months, said she doesn’t believe the two men knew each other prior to their fateful encounter Monday night. If Chauvin had recognised Floyd, she said, "he might have given him a little more mercy.”

She said Chauvin got along well with the club's Latino regulars, but his tactics toward unruly customers on what she referred to as “African American” nights led her to speak to him about it.

“I told him I thought this is unnecessary to be pepper-sprayed. The knee-jerk reaction of being afraid, it seemed overkill," Santamaria said. "It was a concern and I did voice my opinion, but police officers have a way of justifying what they do.”

She said she was shocked to see the video of Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee, even as Floyd complained that he couldn't breathe.

“I thought he would have more of a conscience," she said. “Even if he is a bit of racist, he's a human being....At what point does your humanity overpower your racial bias?”

Thomas Kelly, a lawyer for Chauvin, didn't immediately reply to messages left today seeking comment.

Outside Chauvin’s home in Minnesota yesterday, a message of anger aimed at the former officer was painted in red on his driveway: “murderer.”

Today, protesters gathered in front of another Chauvin home in Windermere, Florida, which he has owned since 2011 with his wife, Kellie, a Laotian refugee, realtor and former Mrs. Minnesota pageant winner.

Both Chauvin and his wife have registered to vote there, rather than in Minnesota, records show. Chauvin last cast a ballot in Florida in November 2018. His wife’s registration is listed as inactive. Both are Republicans.