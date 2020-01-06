Wife of diver mauled by shark in Western Australia remains against shark culling

The wife of an experienced scuba diver killed by a white shark off Western Australia's southern coast says he was against culling the species and wanted a marine park established in the area.

Meanwhile, the state government has ruled out immediately deploying SMART drumlines in the area following the fatality.

Gary Johnson was mauled about 1pm (6pm NZT) on Sunday near Cull Island, close to West Beach in Esperance, and his wife Karen Milligan put out the mayday call.

His body is yet to be found but first responders did find some flippers and a sleeve in the water.

Police have since recovered a tank and vest.

Karen Milligan and shark attack victim Gary Johnson

In a statement, Ms Milligan said Mr Johnson was at home in the ocean and they would go diving most weekends.

"We were always aware of the risks and often told each other that if we were attacked by a shark that would just be unlucky," she said.

"We were completely against shark culling and I still am.

"We have watched with dismay the reduction of fish stocks over the years.

"We believed that if fish stocks were better protected then the risk to people in the water would be reduced."

Ms Milligan also described her husband as her rock, adding he was a gentle and strong man.

Friend of diver killed by shark off Western Australia coast left heartbroken

Long-time friend Jaimen Hudson told AAP he was heartbroken, describing Mr Johnson's death as a terrible tragedy.

Mr Johnson was president of the Esperance Dive Club and worked for a local farming machinery retailer.

He wrote on social media in 2017 that he wore a shark protection device because it gave him peace of mind like a car seatbelt.

Fisheries Minister Peter Tinley told reporters shark shields were useful but not fail safe, saying they worked nine out of 10 times.

Mr Tinley said in this case drumlines would have had limited use.

"In this particular case, we have divers in the water," he said.

"There is a recovery operation underway, there are police officers doing their duty and other officials, so to deploy drumlines now would actually be an exacerbating effect."

The future of WA's SMART drumline trial is due for consideration in February.