TODAY |

Widow left 'destroyed' after French bus driver beaten to death by passengers he asked to wear face masks

Source:  Associated Press

The wife of a French bus driver who was beaten to death after he asked four passengers to wear face masks aboard his vehicle called Saturday for “exemplary punishment” for his killers.

Veronique Monguillot, wife of Philippe Monguillot, a bus driver who was attacked in Bayonne on Sunday night, holding a photo of her with her husband, during a protest march. Source: Associated Press

The assault on Philippe Monguillot has scandalized France. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday dispatched the interior minister to meet the driver's widow after his death was announced Friday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition after the July 5 attack.

Veronique Monguillot said she told the minister, Gerald Darmanin, that she and their three daughters were “destroyed” by the attack on her husband at a bus stop in Bayonne, southwest France.

“We must bang a fist on the table, so this never happens again,” she said. “It's barbaric, not normal. We must stop this massacre."

The Bayonne prosecutor said Monguillot was assaulted after he asked four passengers on his No. 810 bus to wear face masks, which are required aboard French public transport because of the coronavirus pandemic. The driver was insulted, pushed off the bus and violently beaten and kicked in the head, the prosecutor said.

Four people are in custody.

“This bus driver was only doing his job,” Darmanin said. "He left his home in the morning and did not come back, leaving a widow and three orphan girls. It is an absolutely odious act."

France has battled hard to tame its coronavirus outbreak, which saw over 208,000 confirmed infections and over 30,000 virus-related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll is higher, due to testing limitations and missed mild cases.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
'They don't know it is not only for girls' - young Nigerian boy challenges ballet stereotypes in rain dance video
2
'Lock them up' - Grey Power enraged by isolation escapees because of risk to elderly
3
Widow left 'destroyed' after French bus driver beaten to death by passengers he asked to wear face masks
4
Cheap European frozen chips are being dumped on NZ market, says potato industry
5
Returnee 'in their late 60s' broke window, climbed fence to escape managed isolation – fourth to do so in a week
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Teen surfer dies after being attacked by shark at New South Wales beach
01:57

Cheap European frozen chips are being dumped on NZ market, says potato industry
02:24

Covid-19 wage subsidy personal grievance claims pile up as two months remain for scheme

Bob Geldof assesses personal toll of Live Aid, 35 years on