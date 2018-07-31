 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Widow of Kiwi killed in MH370 mystery disappointed by latest report, ‘very angry’ at late notice

Breakfast
Topics
World

The findings, gathered by the Malaysian government, have failed to determine the cause of the 2014 disappearance. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9.

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
2

Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Live stream: Breakfast
4

NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition deal over immigration cuts - Winston Peters

5

Fire in suburban Auckland restaurant draws large emergency response

MORE FROM
World
MORE

Large blaze destroys part of Cook Islands resort
01:01
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett talks us through them.

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Driver injured as man hurls large chunks of concrete at vehicles in Brisbane

Did he - or didn't he? Young Aussie convicted of murdering his family in South Africa says he was framed - his backers agree

Appearance cancelled for man charged with newsroom killings

News | Associated Press
Topics
World

Anne Arundel County Judge William Mulford II announced Monday that an initial appearance for Jarrod Ramos was taken off the docket.

All those killed and injured worked for the Capital Gazette.
Source: 1 NEWS

The appearance was no longer needed, because Ramos' lawyer formally entered his client's appearance by filing documents, included requests for discovery and a speedy trial.

A grand jury indicted Ramos on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault.


County police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom on June 28. Five people were killed.


The Capital newspaper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Ramos unsuccessfully sued the writer and the newspaper's publisher for defamation.

Topics
World
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:59

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

'Third party intervention' cannot be ruled out as cause of Flight MH370's disappearance, independent report finds

Associated Press
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
Asia

An independent investigation report released today more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the Government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. 

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded".

Danica Weeks wants answer from the aerospace company, but a legal expert says her chances are slim.
Source: 1 NEWS

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. 

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Officials said today's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found. 

Malaysia's Government has said it is open to resume searching if credible evidence of the plane's location emerges.

Sarah Nor, centre, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, cries after she listened to an investigation report on missing Flight 370, in Putrajaya, Monday, July 30, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Transport
Accidents
Asia