Widespread protests continue in Belarus after president's landslide election victory contested

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central Minsk, the capital of Belarus, today for the third consecutive weekend of protests against the results of contested presidential elections earlier this month.

The crowds congregated near the presidential palace of Alexander Lukashenko, calling for his resignation on the day the leader celebrated his 66th birthday.

Riot police were out in force across the city with water cannons and crowd-control vehicles.

Local television footage showed police detaining multiple protesters.

Wide protests began after the August 9 presidential election that officials say gave Lukashenko a landslide 80 per cent win over his main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a former teacher and the wife of a popular jailed blogger.

Lukashenko, in office since 1994, has been defiant but beleaguered, unable to put down the largest, most sustained wave of protests yet in this Eastern European nation of 9.5 million people.

He has refused to rerun the election, which both the European Union and the United States have said was not free or fair, and refused offers to help mediate the situation from Baltic nations.

Lukashenko says he has reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will send in security help if asked.

But Russia has appeared hesitant to get involved deeply in the Belarus unrest.

Putin and Lukashenko talked by phone today, but a Kremlin statement gave few details of the conversation, other than noting that Putin congratulated the Belarusian leader on his 66th birthday.

Yesterday Belarus cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists reporting in the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists.

Two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists who were covering the recent protests in Belarus were deported to Russia today.