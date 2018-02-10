Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita bears down

Considerable flooding is being reported in many parts of Samoa after torrential rain fell overnight, including in the capital of Apia.

Footage from Apia shows very deep water with many buildings inundated.

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.

Latest estimates suggest the winds from the storm could ramp up in Samoa today, but considerable rainfall has already been recorded.

The Samoa Observer reported that flights were cancelled yesterday between Apia and Auckland, as well as from Sydney to Apia.

A Special Weath Bulletin has been issued by the Samoa Meteorological Service and residents across Samoa are warned to expect heavy rain, very strong winds and big swells today.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether the storm could track towards New Zealand.

MetService's latest update on tropical cyclone activity said as of 4pm yesterday the storm was still not technically a cyclone, and is currently considered to only be a tropical depression, but also said the chance of it becoming one was high.