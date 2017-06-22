 

'This is why you haven't seen me in a while'- Schapelle Corby claims she's in hospital with broken leg

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has shared a photograph from her hospital bed online purportedly showing a broken leg.

Schapelle Corby has shared a photograph from her hospital bed online purportedly showing a broken leg.

Schapelle Corby has shared a photograph from her hospital bed online purportedly showing a broken leg.

Corby is seen wearing a hospital gown and sitting up in a hospital bed in the photo, which was posted to her Instagram profile today.

"Hi guys. This is why you havent seen me in a while..... #sickbay #brokenleg #brokenankle #brokenknee," she wrote alongside the photo.

In October 2004 Corby was caught at Denpasar Airport, Bali, with 4.2kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.

She was initially sentenced to 20 years in jail and spent more than a decade in Kerobokan prison before being deported.

Corby has enjoyed taking the media on a wild goose chase since she returned home to Australia on May 28.

Australia

Schapelle Corby's parole papers.

Schapelle Corby's parole papers fetch more than $21,000 on eBay, with proceeds going to charity
00:08
Corby can be seen grinning as she and her family take the media on a wild goose chase.

Schapelle Corby's reality TV stint 'a load of crap', says sister

