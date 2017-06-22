'This is why you haven't seen me in a while'- Schapelle Corby claims she's in hospital with broken leg

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has shared a photograph from her hospital bed online purportedly showing a broken leg.

Corby is seen wearing a hospital gown and sitting up in a hospital bed in the photo, which was posted to her Instagram profile today.

"Hi guys. This is why you havent seen me in a while..... #sickbay #brokenleg #brokenankle #brokenknee," she wrote alongside the photo.

In October 2004 Corby was caught at Denpasar Airport, Bali, with 4.2kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.

She was initially sentenced to 20 years in jail and spent more than a decade in Kerobokan prison before being deported.