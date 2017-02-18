Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

Source:
The largest Huntsman spider ever seen by experts at a Sydney wildlife centre has been released back into the wild.
The 16cm-long arachnid, dubbed Behemoth, was handed to the Australian Reptile Park by a man who found it in a park.
Reptile Park general manager Tim Faulkner said despite appearances, Behemoth was harmless.
"The team decided to release him in some nearby bush land so he could continue living his spider life!" the park said on Facebook.
