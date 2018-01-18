 

'Why shouldn't I be hurt?' – Woody Allen's adopted daughter outraged she was 'ignored for years'

In her first TV interview, Woody Allen's adopted daughter has expressed her hurt and outrage at being "ignored for years". 

Dylan Farrow said she has felt ignored and disbelieved "for years".
Source: CBS / This Morning

Dylan Farrow appeared on CBS This Morning and questioned why she shouldn't feel outraged about being "ignored and disbelieved, and tossed aside". 

She said, "Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?" 

Farrow has said she was molested in her home's attic by Allen in 1992 when she was just seven.

Allen was investigated but not charged and has long denied the allegations made against him. 

Meanwhile, several actors are now distancing themselves from Allen, which has heightened the future of the Hollywood director in the wake of the #MeToo movement. 

