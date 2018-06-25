'Why didn't you stop the ride?' - Dreamworld staff yelled at by victim's husband moments after deadly River Rapids accident

Why didn't you stop the ride?" Dave Turner yelled at Dreamworld staff moments after witnessing his wife, brother-in-law and two other people die at the Gold Coast theme park.



Source: CH9

Dreamworld attractions supervisor Sarah Cotter arrived on the scene within seconds of the tragedy and saw Mr Turner's confrontation with staff at the Thunder River Rapids Ride.



Ms Cotter told an inquest today she believed the ride's conveyor had never been stopped by operators.

"There was a raft on an angle - for it to be in that position the conveyor must still have been running through all that time," she told the inquest into the deaths of Mr Turner's wife Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett, his partner Roozi Araghi and another woman, Cindy Low.



"I don't think it was ever stopped, or (it was) just jammed stopped."



The four holiday makers died when the 30-year-old ride malfunctioned, causing their raft to collide with another and then flip.



Mr Turner and Shane Goodchild, the father of Mr Dorsett and Ms Goodchild, have already released a statement saying they blame Dreamworld "totally" for the tragedy in October 2016.



The Queensland Coroners Court inquest has already heard a police investigation concluded lead ride operator Peter Nemeth pushed the wrong button on his control panel in a panic, a suggestion he denied.



Mr Nemeth said he pressed the conveyor stop button "two or three" times but the mechanism didn't stop until the rafts had already collided.



Ms Cotter added in her opinion an alarm button that would alert park staff to an emergency had not been pushed during the tragedy as it should have been.



In a video played to the inquest, Dreamworld training and compliance officer Amy Crisp told detectives during a walkthrough at the attraction site she couldn't understand how the tragedy had occurred.



"The shut down should have worked ... there was time for it," Ms Crisp said.



Junior ride attendant Courtney Williams was working in the unload role on the ride for the first time on the day of the tragedy.



She told the inquest last week she hadn't pushed an emergency stop button near her station because Ms Crisp had told her that morning not to worry about it and "nobody ever uses it".



Ms Crisp however told detectives Ms Williams had been told the button stopped the conveyor and she could use it in an emergency.



"I know when Courtney is unsure about something," Ms Crisp said.



"I trained her on this procedure and I trained her well."



Ms Crisp's fiance Michael Stead, who works at Dreamworld in a maintenance role, told police in a statement he believed the park had a "very sound" safety culture at the time of the tragedy.



Mr Stead added the water pump responsible for the malfunction - which had already malfunctioned twice that day - had "good reliability".

