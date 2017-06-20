 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Why did he do it? Aussie man tunnels out of Bali prison with only 10 weeks left to serve

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The hunt is on for an Australian who has broken out of a jail in Bali

Sean Davidson tunnelled to freedom with three other inmates.
Source: 9News

Perth man Sean Davidson only had 10 weeks left to serve of his sentence when it's believed he tunnelled to freedom with three other inmates.

Davidson had just two months and 15 days left in the prison after being arrested last year for over staying his visa and using false documents.

Davidson had been using someone else's passport which he claims he found in a hotel.

He was one of four foreign prisoners who escaped from Bali's Kerobokan prison yesterday - it's thought they crawled through a 13-metre long water tunnel.

Police believe they must have had help escaping this way as they would have emerged on the street wet and dirty, which would have attracted attention.

The others were from Bulgaria, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Related

Asia

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

00:28
2
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

01:28
3
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

01:21
4
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

The PM said a "settlement" between MP Todd Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ