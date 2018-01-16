 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Why did 17-year-old sister of 12 other tortured California kids wait so long to sound the alarm?

share

Source:

Associated Press

When a 17-year-old girl jumped out a window from the house where her parents allegedly starved and tortured their 13 children, she broke a silence that had likely lasted years.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff's Department

It's not clear why the teenager waited so long to act, but psychiatrists say such behaviour is not uncommon even in cases of extreme deprivation.

Most people would recognise milder forms of the same inaction that is a coping mechanism, whether it's failing to speak out against off-colour jokes, enduring sexual harassment or staying in an awful marriage, said Dr Bruce Perry.

"This happens all the time. The number of individuals who would immediately respond to an opportunity where they could get away is very small compared to the number of people who would have that paralysis and insecurity and confusion about what to do," said Dr Perry, a psychiatrist who is a senior fellow at the ChildTrauma Academy in Houston.

Aunt Elizabeth Jane Flores says she was shut out by her sister's husband, and that she wanted to help their kids.
Source: Nine

The vulnerable girl might have been shamed, beaten or threatened with violence and only after many missed opportunities did she probably work up the courage to act, Dr Perry said.

"It's pretty remarkable that she'd do that," he said. "The power that must have been exerted to keep an entire family like that for so long must have been pretty sophisticated."

David Turpin, 56, and his wife, Louise Turpin, 49, were arrested on Sunday local time after authorities found the malnourished children in their home in suburban Perris, 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles. 

They were jailed on $US9 million bail each and are expected to appear on Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court on charges that could include torture and child endangerment, authorities said.

Investigators at the home on Wednesday removed dozens of boxes, what appeared to be two safes and pieces of a bed frame.

Some siblings were shackled to furniture in the foul-smelling four-bedroom home that looked perfectly normal from the outside.

The couples' children - ages 2 to 29 - were so emaciated the older ones still looked like children. Authorities thought the 17-year-old daughter who called 911 was only 10 when they found her.

Until the girl fled with photographic evidence, it appears no one, neither neighbours nor public officials, knew anything about what was happening inside.

The Turpins have lived in two Riverside County communities since moving to California in 2011, and police said they were never called to either home, nor were any reports fielded by child protective services.

In Hill County, Texas, where they lived previously, the sheriff's office received a call from a neighbour complaining that a pig belonging to the Turpins escaped from a pen and ate 55 pounds of his dog food.

The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.
Source: Associated Press

In another report, David Turpin said that the family's dog had bitten their four-year-old daughter on the face. He told police he took the girl to a hospital for stitches and the dog to a veterinarian to be put down, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

It's not clear what motivated the Turpins to live a secluded life with their large brood or what went on in the house. Parents convicted in similar cases exerted control over their children though intimidation, psychological and physical coercion, and frequently possessed their own belief system.

"They develop a kind of cultish doomsday type of religion where the father becomes this mythical leader and the mother and children's duty is to serve the father," attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez said.

Mr Rodriguez was a longtime Riverside County prosecutor who sent Jessica Banks, a pastor and mother, to prison for life for beating, starving and drugging her five adopted daughters, who were kept locked in her garage.

The Turpin children appeared to be cut off from the outside world, despite taking trips to Disneyland and Las Vegas, where the parents renewed wedding vows in a service presided over by an Elvis impersonator.

"They weren't allowed to watch TV. They weren't allowed to have friends over - the normal things that kids do," the children's aunt, Teresa Robinette, told NBC's "Today" show.

Kimberly Milligan said she had thought one of the 20-year-olds were just 14, after 13 siblings were held captive by parents.
Source: Associated Press

Individuals held under such conditions often become so physically and emotionally weak "that they are unable to free themselves, even if an opportunity arises," said Dr Allen Keller, who runs the Bellevue-NYU Center for Survivors of Torture in New York. "The abuser has basically taken complete control of them. It is a state of severe helplessness."

Many victims of abuse suffer from severe depression, anxiety, nightmares and are easily startled in public.

The children were educated in the home. No state agency regulates or oversees private schools in California, but they are subject to an annual inspection by the state or local fire marshal.

The city could find no records of fire inspections, Perris Assistant City Clerk Judy Haughney said in response to a public records request by AP. City Fire Marshal Dave Martinez did not return repeated phone messages seeking comment.

We're all going to be asking the same question: 'How did this happen in front of us and no one noticed?'"
Dr Bruce Perry, psychiatrist at ChildTrauma Academy in Houston

Home schooling can further isolate children, denying them social interactions with peers who aren't their siblings and also giving the parents the ability to teach whatever they want.

Dr Perry, who led a team of therapists that interviewed most of the surviving children from the Branch Davidian cult in Waco, Texas, said that one five-year-old could recite whole books of the Bible but could not identify circles and squares.

Other groups have succeeded in keeping their behavior secret by enlisting older children in the rearing and indoctrinating of the younger ones. If older siblings participated in the abuse, they would be less likely to call police.

"I've seen this movie before," Mr Rodriguez said. "It's going to get more creepy and make our skin crawl. And at the end of it, we're all going to be asking the same question: 'How did this happen in front of us and no one noticed?'"

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

01:01
Aunt Elizabeth Jane Flores says she was shut out by her sister's husband, and that she wanted to help their kids.

'Begged to see them' - Aunt of 13 kids held captive in California says brother-in-law watched her in the shower
00:35
The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.

Watch: Neighbour 'had a suspicion' about California house of horrors that saw 13 siblings rescued
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

'They only came out at night' - neighbours had compared US family at centre of house of horrors to vampires

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Parents charged with torture after 13 siblings rescued from California house of horrors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
The mother of the two children said "Every word he has learned has been through music and singing".

Mother captures tear-jerking video of sister teaching brother with Down syndrome how to talk through song

2
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Why did 17-year-old sister of 12 other tortured California kids wait so long to sound the alarm?


02:28
3
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

00:22
4
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

02:14
5
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.

02:14
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService had said the thunderstorms bore the risk of producing tornadoes before the warning was lifted.

02:47
ACT leader David Seymour’s End of Life Choice bill has passed its first reading in Parliament.

New Zealanders can now have their say on euthanasia Bill as public submissions open

The End of Life Choice Bill is intended to "give people with a terminal illness ... the option of requesting assisted dying".


00:26
Cycle Action Network project manager Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door 'was always there'.

Cycling advocate calls for motorists to use 'Dutch Reach' technique to avoid hitting cyclists with car doors

Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door "was always there".


Meremere Superette and Takeaways.

Shopkeeper stabbed while daughter present as two men armed with knives demand money, cigarettes

Two men are wanted over the incident at the Meremere Superette and Takeaways, today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 