Whoops: Photo shows giant container ship blocking Suez Canal shipping channel

A giant container ship has ran aground while trying to turn around in the Suez Canal, causing shipping traffic to come to a halt in the vital channel.

Image showing the stuck Ever Given in the Suez Canal. Source: Supplied

The BBC reports the incident involving the Ever Given, which is registered in Panama, took place just north of the port of Suez.

Tugs are trying to shift the 59-metre-long vessel.

The Suez Canal is the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.