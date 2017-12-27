 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'The whole village was washed away' - Survivors of Philippines tropical storm left utterly devastated

share

Source:

Associated Press

Survivors of floods and mudslides caused by tropical storm Tembin in Tugaya Village, Philippines, have told of their despair at the disaster which has killed 30 people and left around 60 others missing in the village.

Tropical storm Tembin killed over 300 people after slamming into the southern Philippines on Saturday.
Source: Associated Press

Tugaya is one of the most remote villages in Mindanao's Tubod City. It was left utterly devastated by a severe mud flow.

Jay Daig is a merchant who hails from the village. Though he has settled down in Cebu City and was not on the scene when the mudslide hit, his property in the village was almost fully destroyed, and many of his acquaintances are still missing.

"I can't find my servants. My employees, my driver, and their families are all missing. My neighbours disappeared too," he said.

Another villager named Imelda Diag said she had just returned from an event when she heard a loud roar, and described the powerful mudslide as striking the village like a "monster with 20 engines".

"I saw many people carried away by the river, and the whole village was washed away by the flood. Many people died, many people disappeared," she said tearfully, adding that her cousin who lived nearby is among those missing.

The head of the village, Marcelo Diabordo, said that 30 villagers were killed while dozens of others remain unaccounted for.

"I feel very sad. I know all of them. This is a really hard time, I never thought such a thing could happen," he said.

Tembin battered the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday, triggering floods and mudslides across the region and leaving over 300 people dead or missing, according to the Philippine government.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thick fog covered the Harbour Bridge as weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Auckland's Harbour Bridge reopened after incident causes traffic standstill


01:29
2
Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry at the traditional church service on Christmas Day.

Single mum who took perfect royal photo using money for daughter's education


02:14
3
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
4
It comes after most nations voted against the US after it announced Jerusalem was the capital of Israel.

US slashes millions from UN budget in protest

00:48
5
It is alleged he left the scene without checking for injuries.

Widow of Auckland taxi driver killed in crash furious driver granted bail

00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 