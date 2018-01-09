'A whole new low' - Trump's UN ambassador rubbishes claims of unstable president

In an American network television interview aired on Sunday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley rejected claims in Michael Wolff's book that White House aides worry about President Donald Trump's stability, saying "no one questions the stability of the president."

"I know those people in the White House, I'm there once a week," she said.

"These people love their country, and respect our president. I've never seen, or heard the type of toxic language they're talking about."