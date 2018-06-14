 

'The whole community's reflective' – 24-hour vigil marks anniversary of Grenfell Tower tragedy

A 24-hour vigil to mark the first anniversary of a fire in West London that killed dozens of people got underway today, part of a series of events taking place across the UK.

Seventy-two people died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 last year.
Seventy-two people died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, 2017.

The first alarm was raised at 12.54am, and at that same time on Thursday the 24-storey block, along with twelve other blocks, were set to be illuminated in green as a tribute to the victims.

The UK prime ministerial office at Downing Street in central London was also set to be illuminated.

Local community members talked about the tragedy, and the ongoing trauma that resulted from it.

As people gathered on the street for the vigil, a London Underground train stopped, the driver stepping from his cab to wave a green banner in acknowledgement.

Faisal Metalsi, who runs the social media channel 'Grenfell Speaks' talked of the need to "start mending the fractures that exist between the local community and authority."

