Whitehouse spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee-Sanders rumoured to be stepping down

Reports given to CBS News say Whitehouse spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee-Sanders press secretary Raj Shah will soon leave their roles.

Sarah Huckabee-Sanders.

Source: Associated Press

CBS cites unnamed sources "close to the administration" who say Huckabee-Sanders has told friends she will leave at the end of the year.

Neither Shah or Huckabee-Sanders have responded to CBS requests for comment.

The pair would be the latest in a growing list of Whitehouse staffers who have left their positions while serving under the Donald Trump government.

