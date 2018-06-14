Whitehouse spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee-Sanders rumoured to be stepping down

Breaking News
Reports given to CBS News say Whitehouse spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee-Sanders press secretary Raj Shah will soon leave their roles.
CBS cites unnamed sources "close to the administration" who say Huckabee-Sanders has told friends she will leave at the end of the year.
Neither Shah or Huckabee-Sanders have responded to CBS requests for comment.
The pair would be the latest in a growing list of Whitehouse staffers who have left their positions while serving under the Donald Trump government.
