As White Ribbon Australia closes down, NZ charity assures public it's still in operation

AAP/1 NEWS
The White Ribbon Australia organisation, established to prevent violence against women, is shutting down.

The organisation announced its end after an "analysis of the organisation's future sustainability", according to an online statement issued today.

"It is with profound sadness that the board of White Ribbon Australia informs the community and supporters that it has taken the very difficult decision to close its doors," the statement said.

White Ribbon New Zealand has expressed their condolences over the closure, assuring the public their service is still in operation.

"We really feel for our friends in Australia and hope there is some light at the end of this tunnel," the charity said in a Facebook post.

"White Ribbon NZ is a separate charity, with staff of only 1.5 people [one full-time and one part-time], contractors from time to time, and thousands of volunteers. That said, we are always short of funds and rely on Government and organisations across NZ to help us raise the funds required to run primary prevention campaigns and our programmes. We are always grateful for that support."

Residents rally against violence for White Ribbon Day. Source: 1 NEWS
