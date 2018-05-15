 

White officer punches black teenager in heavy handed arrest

Associated Press

A community organisation is calling for a Wisconsin police officer to be fired and charged after the incident.
1

Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
4
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
5
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


Live stream: Government set to be quizzed over effects of proposed fuel tax increases on economy in Parliament

National's Amy Adams and Jamie-Lee Ross will ask the Finance and Transport ministers about the issue during Question Time.

02:47
The woman was dragged into a bush before being strangled and sexually assaulted by a man.

Do you know this man? CCTV footage released of man wanted over Auckland sexual assault where woman was dragged into bush, strangled

A passing cyclist heard the woman's screams and rushed to her aid stopping the brutal attack early Friday morning.

00:30
A protest of 600 people demanded the Crown recognise Māori tikanga in the Treaty settlement process today.

Watch: 'Bulls***' - Angry Tauranga iwi challenge Andrew Little at Parliament hikoi

About 600 people marched on Parliament demanding Māori tikanga be in treaty settlements.

01:17
Grant Robertson showed off the front page to journalists in Wellington.

Budget 2018 to 'set out the steps' for a transition to low-carbon economy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said today the Budget would pave the way to "changes that need to be made".


A map showing the planned changes to speed limits on SH16 and SH20 from July, 2018.

Variable speed limits on Auckland motorway to increase from 80km/h to 100km/h after significant public pressure

Changes on State Highway 16 (the Northwestern Motorway) and State Highway 16 will begin taking effect from July.


 
