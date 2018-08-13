 

White nationalists outnumbered by thousands of counter-protesters on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville gathering

Associated Press
A year after a deadly gathering of far-right extremists in Charlottesville, a few dozen white nationalists marched today across from the White House, their numbers dwarfed by thousands of counterprotesters.

The mother of a woman killed at last summer's protest said the country continues to face unhealed racial wounds.

The events, largely peaceful though tense at times in Charlottesville and Washington, were part of a day of speeches, vigils and marches marking the anniversary of one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists and other far-right extremists in a decade.

In Washington, dozens of police in bright yellow vests formed a tight cordon around the small group of white nationalists, separating them from shouting counterprotesters within view of the White House.

President Donald Trump wasn't at home - he has been at his golf club in New Jersey for more than a week on a working vacation.

Jason Kessler, the principal organiser of last year's "Unite the Right" event, led the Sunday (local time) gathering he called a white civil rights rally in Lafayette Square. Kessler said in a permit application that he expected 100 to 400 people to participate, but the actual number was far lower: only around 30.

Counterprotesters, who assembled before the rally's scheduled start, vastly outnumbered Kessler's crowd. Thousands showed up to jeer and shout insults at the white nationalists.

Makia Green, who represents the Washington branch of Black Lives Matter, told the crowd: "We know from experience that ignoring white nationalism doesn't work."

By about 5pm, those in Kessler's group packed into white vans and left, escorted by police.

Earlier this month, Facebook stunned and angered counterprotest organisers when it disabled their Washington event's page, saying it and others had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform. The company said at the time that the page may be linked to an account created by Russia's Internet Research Agency - a troll farm that has sown discord in the US - but counterprotesters said it was an authentic event they worked hard to organize.

Earlier in the day in Charlottesville, the mother of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters during last year's rally, said there's still much healing to be done.

Susan Bro laid flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of the attack in downtown Charlottesville. With a crowd gathered around her, she thanked them for coming to remember her daughter but also acknowledged the dozens of others injured and the two state troopers killed when a helicopter crashed that day.

"There's so much healing to do," Ms Bro said. "We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this, or we'll be right back here in no time."

Hundreds of neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members and other white nationalists descended on Charlottesville last August 12, in part to protest over the city's decision to remove a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park.

Violent fighting broke out between attendees and counterprotesters. Authorities eventually forced the crowd to disperse, but chaos erupted again when the car barreled into the crowd.

James Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged in state court with murder in Heyer's killing and faces separate hate crime charges in federal court. He pleaded not guilty last month to the federal charges.

The day's death toll rose to three when a state police helicopter crashed, killing Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates.

Among the other anniversary events was a Sunday morning community gathering at a park that drew more than 200 people. The group sang and listened to speakers, among them Courtney Commander, a friend of Heyer's who was with her when she was killed.

One person died in the incident in Virginia last year which elevated racial tensions in the US.
A terrified New Zealand couple had to dive for cover when shots were fired at their campervan in the Queensland city of Rockhampton.

They told police they saw a vehicle come over a crest above their camp site and shine its headlights at them before a blast rang out about 5am today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the tourists described a round "thundering" into the side of the campervan at the Rockhampton Music Bowl where they camped overnight.

"They've then hit the deck and a second round has rung out which has crashed into the windscreen," he told reporters.

Police are treating the incident as a deliberate attack but say they're not aware of any reason why the couple would have been targeted.

They are searching for the vehicle, which fled the scene, and have appealed for public help to track it down.

"It's obviously very, very concerning - the fact that two people were sleeping in this when a firearm was discharged," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We've very lucky it's not more serious."

It's believed the shots were fired some distance away from where the man, 65, and woman, 56, were camping in an area not easily visible from a nearby road.

"There's a little bit of distance, which indicates it could possibly be a rifle."

Police are waiting to find bullet casings before confirming it was a gun attack.

"We do believe we'll be able to recover at least one of the rounds."

'Your tenants may hate us. You will love us' - Wellington property management company's ad campaign disgusts tenants

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Man charged with drowning wheelchair user wife in Adelaide pond to face trial by judge

AAP
An Adelaide man charged with the murder of his wheelchair user wife has elected to be tried without a jury.

Peter Rex Dansie appeared in the South Australian Supreme Court today, where he pleaded not guilty to the drowning murder of his disabled wife, Helen, in 2017.

Marie Shaw QC, appearing for Dansie, told the court he will elect to stand trial by judge alone.

Dansie was arrested in July last year, nearly three months after his wife drowned when her wheelchair rolled into a pond in the Adelaide parklands.

At an earlier bail hearing, prosecutor Sarah Attar alleged the death of 67-year- old Ms Dansie was a planned and premeditated crime.

She said investigations by police had discounted much of what the dead woman's husband had told emergency services.

A magistrate initially refused bail but the decision was overturned in the Supreme Court and Dansie was released on strict home detention conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Dansie's bail was today continued, and he will next appear before the court for a directions hearing in October.

Source: istock.com
