White nationalist who ran for US Senate arrested in Florida on kidnapping, domestic violence charges

Source:  Associated Press

A white nationalist who ran for the US Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Augustus Sol Invictus. Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was arrested Tuesday at a Florida mall by Brevard County Sheriff's deputies on a warrant issued out of South Carolina, the Miami Herald reported. Jail records described him as an "out of state fugitive".

The Herald noted that news of the arrest was first reported on Twitter by the journalist Nick Martin, who focuses on covering "hate and extremism" in the US.

Invictus, an Orlando-area attorney, has called for violent uprisings. During his 2016 Senate bid to unseat US Sen. Marco Rubio, he got widespread attention for claiming that he killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a pagan ritual. He failed, however, to win the nomination from Florida's Libertarian Party to challenge Rubio.

White nationalist Richard Spencer, who organised the deadly Charlottesville rally that refocused attention on the country's frayed race relations, had credited Invictus with drafting the core tenets behind the rally.

Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond and is to appear before a judge later this month.

