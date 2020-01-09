White Island survivor wakes from coma in Melbourne hospital, told of husband and daughter's deaths

An Australian mum has come out of her coma, months after the volcano eruption on White Island, which killed her husband and daughter.



Lisa Dallow with her daughter Zoe. Source: Supplied

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow reportedly woke from her coma in Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and was told the tragic news of her husband Gavin and 15-year-old daughter Zoe, News Corp reports.



The family were on a day trip to Whakaari/ White Island while cruising on the liner Ovation of the Seas when the volcano erupted in December, killing 21.

Gavin Dallow.

Mrs Dallow suffered burns to 60 per cent of her body.

