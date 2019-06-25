White House threatens to veto Democrats' bill to protect migrant children

The White House has threatened to veto a Democratic-written NZ$6.8 billion House bill aimed at improving the treatment of migrant families detained after crossing the southern border into the US, saying the measure would hamstring Trump administration border security efforts.

The warning came as Hispanic and liberal Democrats pressed House leaders to add provisions to the legislation strengthening protections for migrant children, changes that might render the measure even less palatable to President Donald Trump.

Many children detained entering the US from Mexico have been held under harsh conditions. Lawmakers leaving a late-night meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said changes in the bill were possible but said leaders still hoped the House would approve the measure.

Even so, the veto threat raised fresh questions about the bill's fate. The Senate planned to vote this week on similar legislation that has bipartisan backing, but many House Democrats say the Senate version's provisions aimed at helping migrant children are not strong enough.

"Right now, the goal is really to stop — one death is just too much," said Representative Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat.

Last week, Customs and Border Protection Chief Operating Officer John Sanders told The Associated Press that children have died after being in the agency's care. He said Border Patrol stations are holding 15,000 people — more than triple their maximum capacity of 4,000.

Congress plans to leave Washington in a few days for a weeklong July 4 recess. While lawmakers don't want to depart without acting on the legislation for fear of being accused of not responding to humanitarian problems at the border, it has seemed unlikely that Congress would have time to send a final, House-Senate compromise to Trump by week's end.

In a letter to lawmakers threatening a veto, White House officials objected that the House package lacked money for beds the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency needs to let it detain more migrants. It also complained that the bill had no money to toughen border security, including for building Trump's proposed border wall.

"Because this bill does not provide adequate funding to meet the current crisis, and because it contains partisan provisions designed to hamstring the Administration's border enforcement efforts, the Administration opposes its passage," the letter said.

Several Democrats leaving the evening meeting with Pelosi said changes in the spending bill were possible and that other provisions could end up in separate legislation. Several said changes might include language aimed at ensuring that detained children are treated humanely.