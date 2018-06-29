White House still opposed to annexation of Crimea by Russia

The White House says there has been no change to the US opposition to recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Source: Breakfast

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters: "We do not recognise Russia's attempt to annex Crimea."

Her comments come a day after National Security Adviser John Bolton suggested President Donald Trump wasn't shutting the door to potentially acknowledging the 2014 armed seizure of Ukrainian territory as he prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month. Bolton echoed Trump's comments saying, "We will see."