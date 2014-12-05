White House staffer resigns after ex-wife accuses violence and emotional abuse

A second White House staffer has departed the Trump administration in the wake of abuse allegations.

Spokeswoman Raj Shah confirmed speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after the White House learned of the allegations against him.

Shah says Sorensen denies the allegations, which were first reported by The Washington Post.

The Post said Sorensen's ex-wife claimed he was violent and emotionally abusive during their short-lived marriage.

Staff secretary Rob Porter, one of the president's closest aides, resigned Thursday after the publication of allegations that he'd abused his two ex-wives.