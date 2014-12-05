 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


White House staffer resigns after ex-wife accuses violence and emotional abuse

share

Source:

Associated Press

A second White House staffer has departed the Trump administration in the wake of abuse allegations.

The White House

Source: 1 NEWS

Spokeswoman Raj Shah confirmed speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after the White House learned of the allegations against him.

Shah says Sorensen denies the allegations, which were first reported by The Washington Post.

The Post said Sorensen's ex-wife claimed he was violent and emotionally abusive during their short-lived marriage.

Staff secretary Rob Porter, one of the president's closest aides, resigned Thursday after the publication of allegations that he'd abused his two ex-wives.

He, too, denies the allegations.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:11
2
Some say it’s an alien craft, while others believe it is much more simply a piece of space junk.

'UFO' spotted in the background during Spacex live video

00:30
3
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

00:12
4
The Foreign Minister of Australia and New Zealand are meeting at a winery on Waiheke Island.

Julie Bishop and Winston Peters retire to rainy Waiheke winery to talk foreign affairs after meetup with PM Jacinda Ardern

5
Cristina Garcia

#Metoo advocate Cristina Garcia accused of groping a man

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean.

Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

Billy Lewis says he and his family always take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.

00:30
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 