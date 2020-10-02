White House spokeswoman in heated clash with reporter over President Trump's white supremacy stance

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has clashed with a reporter over US President Donald Trump's stance on white supremacy, following this week's first debate with Joe Biden.

Trump's initial refusal to criticise the Proud Boys — instead saying the group should “stand back and stand by” — drew fierce blowback before he altered his message in a day-later effort to quell the firestorm.

During a press briefing, Fox News' John Roberts asked repeatedly: "Does the President denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all their forms?"

McEnany referred back to previous statements made by the president, both recently and in the past.

"You read me past quotes," Roberts said a number of times as the pair talked over each other.

After the debate, Trump said he did not know who the Proud Boys are.