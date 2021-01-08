TODAY |

White House spokesperson condemns deadly Capitol violence in short statement

Source:  Associated Press

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump's administration found the siege of the US Capitol to be "appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kayleigh McEnany said those who broke the law should face prosecution. Source: Associated Press

But while McEnany's statement to the press today broke the White House's silence a day after the violence, Trump himself remained quiet.

McEnany, for the first time, said that the White House was committed to the "orderly transition of power" to President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration.

Wanted: Washington DC police reveal those sought over Capitol Hill insurrection

She also took pains to try to draw a distinction between the "violent rioters" and other Trump supporters who attended the president's rally in Washington just before the siege of the Capitol.

But McEnany took no questions. And the impact of the statement would likely be muted, as Trump has long said that only he speaks for his White House.

President-elect Joe Biden blames Trump for ‘domestic terrorists’ who stormed US Capitol

The president has yet to condemn the violence that was meant to stop the congressional certification of Biden's victory.

World
North America
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rookie US congresswoman quoted Hitler outside US Capitol before mob violence
2
Fourteen-year-old boy arrested, charges likely, after fatal stabbing at Northland pub last night
3
Brisbane locked down as first community case of mutated Covid-19 strain appears in Australia
4
Woman shot dead in US Capitol riot was an Air Force veteran and avid supporter of Trump
5
Four kids, aged 12, 13 and 14, arrested after West Auckland police chase in stolen car
MORE FROM
World
MORE

First community case of mutated Covid-19 strain appears in Australia
00:30

Explainer: Trump's role inciting Capitol riot prompts some to urge for his removal through 25th Amendment

Woman shot dead in US Capitol riot was an Air Force veteran and avid supporter of Trump

US records deadliest day with nearly 4,000 killed by Covid-19