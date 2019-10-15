White House says Trump condemns violent parody video of him shooting opponents, media

President Donald Trump "strongly condemns" a graphic and violent parody video that depicts a likeness of him shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the news media, the White House said today.

But his press secretary said he hadn't yet watched the two-minute clip.

The video, which drew widespread condemnation, was played during a conference held by conservative supporters of the president at his Miami golf resort last week.

It depicts a gruesome scene inside a "Church of Fake News" in which a figure whose face has been replaced with an image of Trump goes on a shooting rampage, targeting a long list of political rivals, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and numerous news organisations.

The Trump National Doral clubhouse in Doral, Florida. Source: Associated Press

The video, the existence of which The New York Times was first to report, was notable for its level of violence. It is part of a growing genre of pro-Trump memes that routinely earn thousands of views on sites like YouTube and Twitter. Many use superimposed faces and feature the president and his chief supporters valiantly conquering challengers or members of the media.

The one featured at the Florida conference appears to have been first posted in July 2018 on the YouTube channel TheGeekzTeam, where it has been viewed more than 250,000 times. It uses a violent clip from the 2015 spy thriller Kingsman: The Secret Service. In the original scene, actor Colin Firth is depicted shooting a crowd of possessed churchgoers.

TheGeekzTeam's parody of Trump in Kingsman was taken down for a copyright claim today. An email listed for TheGeekzTeam did not respond to a request for comment.

The channel frequently posts violent parody videos of Trump playing popular movie superheroes or assassins. One depicts Trump as a comic book vigilante from the Netflix show Daredevi" who stabs, punches and kills the superimposed faces of Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, as well as CNN reporter Jim Acosta, among others.

Memes, which often feature photographs of politicians with snappy text or edited video clips, have become a highly shareable form of political communication on social media sites. While many are innocent, highlighting facts or opinion, both liberal and conservative sites have used such images to push false claims and outlandish suggestions for years.

And Trump has regularly elevated that content, sharing memes that support him or attack his opponents. The president used his Twitter pulpit in July 2017 to promote a doctored clip of a World Wrestling Entertainment bit to portray Trump tackling and repeatedly pummeling a man whose face had been obscured by the CNN logo.

Trump had yet to weigh in on the video personally by early evening, despite firing off more than a dozen tweets, including one that called on his millions of supporters to vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who is a contestant on the show Dancing with the Stars.