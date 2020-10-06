White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for Covid-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for Covid-19.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Source: Associated Press

This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnany says in a statement that she tested positive today and is experiencing no symptoms at this time.

She spoke briefly with reporters ahead of the test, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely”.

Meanwhile, White House officials say Trump is anxious to be released from hospital as early as today, after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he's being treated for Covid-19.

“This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News.

Meadows says the determination on whether Trump would leave the hospital won’t be made until later in the day after the president is evaluated by his medical team.