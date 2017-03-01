White House not denying Trump slurred 's***hole' African nations

The White House is not denying that President Donald Trump used profanity in referring to African nations during a meeting on immigration.

The US President addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time since being elected. Source: 1 NEWS

Spokesman Raj Shah says in a statement that while "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries," Trump "will always fight for the American people."

He says Trump wants to welcome immigrants who "contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation," and will always reject "temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures" that he says "threaten the lives of hardworking Americans" and undercut other immigrants.

Trump reportedly questioned why the US would want to admit more people from "s***hole countries."