 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


White House not denying Trump slurred 's***hole' African nations

share

Source:

Associated Press

The White House is not denying that President Donald Trump used profanity in referring to African nations during a meeting on immigration.

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The US President addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time since being elected.

Source: 1 NEWS

Spokesman Raj Shah says in a statement that while "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries," Trump "will always fight for the American people."

He says Trump wants to welcome immigrants who "contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation," and will always reject "temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures" that he says "threaten the lives of hardworking Americans" and undercut other immigrants.

Trump reportedly questioned why the US would want to admit more people from "s***hole countries."

The comment came during a meeting with lawmakers who are trying to forge a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


2
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

00:14
3
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

00:26
4

'Storm in a D-cup' - luxury bra maker saddened to lose royal warrant after writing about visiting Queen

01:55
5
Ata Marsh works at The Warehouse in Newmarket, Auckland, and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers.

'I just spoke te reo' - meet The Warehouse staffer charming customers with our official language


00:28
The US radio host wasn't impressed at the Kiwi singer's actions.

Listen as foul-mouthed US radio shock-jock Howard Stern unloads on Lorde over Israel show cancellation

The 21-year-old Kiwi singer last month announced she would be canceling a planned show in Tel Aviv.

01:55
Ata Marsh works at The Warehouse in Newmarket, Auckland, and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers.

'I just spoke te reo' - meet The Warehouse staffer charming customers with our official language

Ata Marsh and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers in Auckland.

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Opinion: Lima Sopoaga chose cash over country - and there's nothing wrong with that

It's time to understand that players need to look after their families before pleasing fans.

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 