White House locked down amid escalating protests over murder of George Floyd

The White House went into lockdown earlier today, as protestors stormed the area surrounding the government building after a black man died while being arrested by US police officers.

A large group of protestors gathered outside the gates of the White House as they chanted “I can’t breathe”, demanding justice just hours after a police office was charged with George Floyd's murder, video shows.

It’s the third day of riots as protests have swept across Mr Floyd’s home city of Minneapolis and through the nation.

Several reporters tweeted from inside the White House saying they were being held inside the West Wing where police in riot gear were filmed.

The white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder today and authorities imposed an overnight curfew to try to stem repeated protests that left dozens of stores burned and looted as anger boiled over about the killing of another African American in police custody.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Mr Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

Mr Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.

Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.

An attorney for Mr Floyd’s family welcomed the arrest but said he expected a more serious murder charge and wants the other officers arrested.

Prosecutor Mike Freeman said more charges were possible, but authorities “felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator".

Protests also spread across the US, fueled by outrage over Mr Floyd’s death and years of police violence against African Americans.

Demonstrators clashed with officers in New York and blocked traffic in Houston and San Jose, California.