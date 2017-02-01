White House: Five-year-old boy detained at US airport might have posed a 'threat'

President Donald Trump's press secretary has defended the temporary immigration ban, claiming a five-year-old boy detained for hours at a US airport might have posed a security risk.

Video footage taken on the weekend shows the emotional reunion between the boy, reportedly a US citizen, and his Iranian mother who waited for hours at Washington Dulles International Airport for her son to be released.

In a press conference today, Mr Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer appeared unapologetic about the incident that shook people worldwide.

"To make sure that if they are a five-year-old, and maybe they're with their parents and they don't pose a threat. But to assume that just because of someone's age and gender that they don't pose a threat would be misguided and wrong," he said.

Mr Spicer said the 109 people detained at US airports over the weekend were only "temporarily inconvenienced for the safety of us all".