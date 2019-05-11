TODAY |

White House expects China to retaliate over increased trade tariffs

Associated Press
More From
World
Business
North America

The US is awaiting retaliation from China over increased tariffs, after talks in Washington ended without a deal on trade, the president's chief economic adviser said.

"The expected countermeasures have not yet materialised. We may know more today or even this evening or tomorrow," Larry Kudlow told "Fox News Sunday." Kudlow also said that President Donald Trump's plan to raise US tariffs on Chinese goods across the board could take months to take effect.

"Call it a couple of months. Call it three months. I don't know. That will take some time and then of course the president's going to have to make the final decision on that," Kudlow said.

The United States raised tariffs on $US200 billion NZ$NZ303 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% on Friday (local time) after American officials accused Beijing of backtracking on commitments made in earlier rounds of negotiations.

Talks in Washington broke off on Friday without a deal, but both sides have indicated that future talks are likely. Kudlow said nothing has been scheduled, but Chinese officials have invited US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to visit Beijing.

Kudlow also said that Trump and China's President, Xi Jingping, may meet in late June at the G20 international conference in Japan.

"I think that China felt they were being beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next election, 2020, to see if they could get lucky & have a Democrat win," Trump tweeted Saturday.

Beijing retaliated for previous tariff hikes by raising duties on $110 billion $1NZ66 billion of American imports. And officials have targeted American companies operating in China by slowing customs clearance and stepping up regulatory scrutiny.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he advised the president to finalise a trade deal with China soon, "because the longer we're involved in a tariff battle or a trade war, the better chance there is that we could actually enter into a recession because of it."

The two countries are sparring over US allegations that China steals technology and pressures American companies into handing over trade secrets, part of an aggressive campaign to turn Chinese companies into world leaders in robotics, electric cars and other advanced industries.

A worker walks near truck trailers and cargo containers. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Business
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
In this undated photo made available on Sunday, May 12, 2019 by @SussexRoyal, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby to mark Meghanâs first Motherâs Day as a mom. The image posted on Instagram shows her hand cradling the feet of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, against a bed of spring flowers. (@SussexRoyal via AP)
Meghan, Harry release photo of baby Archie's feet for US Mother's Day
2
The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
3
Pua Magasiva
Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
4
After getting teased when he was young, Adesanya decided he needed to learn to defend himself - a choice that changed his life forever.
From bullied in high school to UFC champion: The untold journey of Kiwi MMA superstar Israel Adesanya
5
A pallet loaded with durian fruit.
Pungent fruit causes building evacuation in Australian library
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Firefighters work with hose on a plane of Myanmar National Airline (MNA) after an accident at Mandalay International airport Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Mandalay, Myanmar. All passengers and crew are reported safe and uninjured after a Myanmar National Airlines plane made a scheduled but emergency landing at Mandalay International Airport on only its rear landing wheels after the front landing gear failed to deploy. (Aung Thura via AP)

Myanmar passenger jet lands safely after landing gear fails
United States President Donald Trump

Top democrat issues subpoenas for six years of Trump's tax returns
00:15
The Kiwi could only watch as Simon Pagenaud turned a half-chance into an Indycar victory.

Scott Dixon loses IndyCar Grand Prix on penultimate lap after rival executes daring three-turn pass in the wet
1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell has the details.

Summit on terrorism, led by Jacinda Ardern, welcomes world leaders, social media heads