White House will cooperate with impeachment investigation if Democrats 'give us our rights', Trump says

Donald Trump says the White House will cooperate with the Democrats' impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, if they "give us our rights".

The White House earlier criticised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she had not called for a formal impeachment inquiry vote, Reuters reports.

Today's assertion by the US President comes after he yesterday formally declared the White House would refuse to participate in the "illegitimate" probe.

"Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretence of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to participate in it," White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to House leaders.

Mr Trump said he would have provided Democrats with a testimony and documents if a House vote had been held.